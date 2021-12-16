The economy and energy in the context of the Cyprus problem were discussed on Wednesday at the meeting of leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties participating at the bi-communal meetings at the Ledra Palace Hotel. The meeting was held at the Home for Cooperation.



According to a joint communiqué by the Slovak Embassy who holds these meetings, they agreed that the enhancement of economic cooperation would facilitate the political process and dialogue towards the solution of the Cyprus problem and that an eventual solution in itself would be beneficial for the economic and social prosperity of all Cypriots.



Furthermore, they agreed that the dire financial situation has exacerbated energy prices and the need to steer towards less polluting and more renewable options of energy production.

Common energy policy could be used as a catalyst for economic integration, it is added.

Representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties further expressed the view, “that EU funding to facilitate green transition should be used to the benefit of both communities. All such cooperation on economic aspects would contribute to the confidence building on the island.”