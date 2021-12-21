The European Commission has signed a total of 12 new civil society grants, amounting to 2.5 million euros, during the 3rd quarter of 2021, towards the support of civil society organisations in the Turkish Cypriot community, in order to to strengthen the role of civil society in the community, promote EU values and a conducive environment for dialogue and co-operation between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities, according to a press release,

In the last quarter of 2021, the European Commission has signed 11 new contracts with different Turkish Cypriot civil society organisations for a total of 1.8 million euro as well as a direct grant of 700,000 euro for the Human Rights Platform association.

The projects to be funded will be implemented over the next two to three years in the areas of access to human rights for vulnerable or minority groups, youth and women empowerment, patients’, employees’ and elderly rights, advocacy on sustainable development goals, waste management as well as environmental literacy and activism.

The grants are awarded in the context of the seventh “Cypriot Civil Society in Action” call for proposals, which aims at encouraging civil society organisations to pursue meaningful socio-economic change by participating in decision-making and policy implementation, influencing change at local and EU level while fostering collaboration in the dialogue between the Cypriot communities.

An agreement for a direct grant has been signed with the Human Rights Platform association that brings together several rights-based Turkish Cypriot civil society organisations aiming at developing a more just, equitable, democratic and inclusive society.

The project, which will be implemented in the next two years, will primarily focus on anti-trafficking, refugee rights, LGBTI+ rights, democratic participation in the decision making process – including freedom of association and freedom of expression, detention conditions and freedom from torture.

The platform will develop synergies and cooperation with Greek Cypriot and EU civil society organisations or civil society networks, and is open to other rights-based associations interested in joining, the European Commission adds.

The Commission notes in its press release that since 2007 it has launched seven “Cypriot civil society in action” calls for proposals, for a total amount of 14 million euro, and one thematic call for proposals under the theme “Together against Trafficking in Human Beings for 1 million euros.

By supporting civil society in the Turkish Cypriot community, the Aid Programme assists in the development of a fairer society based on respect for human dignity, human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law, the press release notes.