Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) has coordinated drills aiming to support energy activities in the Republic of Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.

According to a press release issued, with a view to increase the readiness in order to address dangerous situations, the JRCC coordinated training flights for the helicopters of the Police Air Operations Unit and the National Guard Search and Rescue 460 Squadron, on ExxonMobil`s drilling ship “STENA FORTH”, ahead of its sails for block 10 of Cyprus` EEZ.

Moreover representatives of the Fire Service Disaster Response Special Unit, the Underwater Demolition Team of the Marine Police Administration and the Police Special Anti-Terrorist Squad paid visits to the ship.