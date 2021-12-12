EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will present to the European Union Foreign Affairs Council on Monday the options document for the Union`s response to illegal actions of Turkey in the fenced off part of Famagusta, under the current affairs section of the Council`s work.



According to an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides, is leaving for Brussels on Sunday, to participate in the works of the Council tomorrow, Monday.

Under the same section, it is added, an exchange of views is also expected on the latest developments on the eastern borders of Ukraine and Crimea, as well as on the situation in Belarus and Ethiopia.

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministers will exchange views, in separate sections, first on EU-Africa relations, with a view to the forthcoming EU-African Union Summit next February, and then on the situation in Central Asia, including the prospects of strengthening the EU in the wider region and bilateral cooperation with specific countries, as well as the current situation in Afghanistan.

At noon, the Foreign Ministers of the 27 Member States will attend a working lunch with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, during which they will have the opportunity to discuss issues of common interest, focusing on impact on the wider Gulf region from the developments in Afghanistan.



On the sidelines of the Council, Christodoulides will sign with the Rector of the College of Europe, Federica Mogherini, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the College to enhance cooperation and to create a national scholarship plan for Cypriots who wish study at the College