DISY leader announces intention to be candidate in 2023 Presidential elections

Averof Neofytou, the President of Democratic Rally (DISY), the ruling party in Cyprus, announced his intention to be a candidate in the upcoming Presidential elections in 2023.

The party has decided to convene a meeting of its Supreme Council on March 12, 2022, to elect the person who will be supported by DISY in the next presidential election.

“Fellow citizens. Today I want to inform you about my intention to be a candidate for President of the Republic. That is why I am submitting a proposal to the competent bodies of our party,” Neofytou says in a written statement, accompanied by a video.

Neofytou adds that the Democratic Rally is the party that guarantees social, political and economic stability, pointing out that the party’s decision to choose a candidate on March 12, enables the Government to proceed unhindered to the completion of its important project.

“I want, like you, to live in a country that is prosperous, taking advantage of everyone`s potential, without discrimination and exclusion. A Cyprus with a clear horizon for tomorrow. Beautiful, free, open to the future, that reflects the dignity of its inhabitants and provides them with every opportunity for a better life,” says Neofytou in his announcement.

He also notes that “we have a lot ahead of us,” such as planning a green and fair development for the next day, which will not leave anyone behind. He also refers to the need for digital transition and the technological transformation of the state in order to better serve the citizens.

Neofytou also points out the need for a modern local government that will guarantee a high quality of life, in cities and communities, and the demand for a faster justice system, for institutionalized transparency. It also refers to the need to improve the structures and content of education.

“Above all, we have an obligation to continue to fight for the liberation and reunification of our homeland,” he notes.

Neofytou also says that “for 30 years in the central political scene, with patience and moderation, I bring positive results in our country. I never hide. I never avoided to come forward.” He finally promises clean positions and clean solutions, for the benefit of society and the economy.

Neofytou is the first candidate from a parliamentary party who announces his interest for the Presidential Elections of 2023.

DIKO’s former deputy president G. Kolokasides also announced his independent candidacy for the presidential elections. Lawyers Achilleas Demetriades and Marios Eliades, have also announced their interest for the country’s top position, running as independents.