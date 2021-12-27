The collision occurred in Brookmans Park.

A white van collided with a telegraph pole before overturning.

Witnesses who initially stopped at the scene are being asked to come forward.

Police investigating a collision in Brookmans Park are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The collision occurred in Kentish Lane, near the junction with Wild Hill, at around 9.45pm on Friday 17 December.

A white Peugeot panel van left the carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole, before coming to rest on its side.

The driver was taken to hospital, but was not seriously injured.

Special Constable Daniel Cook, who is investigating, said: “It is believed that a number of people saw what happened and initially stopped at the scene. However, on arrival of officers, many of these people had already left. I am appealing for anyone who stopped at the scene, saw the collision, or the events prior to it, to please get in touch.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage. If you can help, please contact me.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact SC Cook via email.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 788 of 17 December, 2021.

A 53-year -old man from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed alcohol limit and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.