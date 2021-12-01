Due to its strategic position, Cyprus is “a very important country for the EU” regardless of its small size, Head of the France – Cyprus Friendship Group in the French National Assembly Nadia Essayan has said, noting at the same time that French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the matters of human rights and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean during the French EU Council Presidency, taking also into consideration the problem created by Turkey.

A delegation of the Friendship Group is visiting Cyprus this week.

In statements after having had a meeting with the parliamentary committee of foreign affairs, on Tuesday and speaking through an interpreter, Essayan stressed that Cyprus “has a very important strategic position, which plays a bridging role between the EU and the Middle East”.

This is why the difficulties the island faces touch us particularly because we know that the EU is also touched by them, she added.

At the same time, she said that the European Council`s Presidency by Macron will be “a source of hope” for everyone because as the President of a country respecting human rights he has the will to discuss these problems.

Therefore, with the French presidency these problems will be put forward and clearly taking into consideration the problem created by Turkey, Essayan added.

She also said that further issues of peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean will be discussed.