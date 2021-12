The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Cyprus Young Professionals (CYP) will hold their Annual Christmas Party on December 8, 6:30-10:30 PM, at Anemos Restaurant, 4115 34th Avenue in Astoria. The event features a live musical performance by Cyprus New York Productions with Musical Director Phyto Stratis, as well as dinner and dancing, and a special visit by Santa and his elves