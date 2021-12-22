The number of tourists that visited Cyprus in the period January – November 2021 jumped 195.9% recording an increase of 1.21 million tourists, compared to the corresponding period of 2020, according to data announced Tuesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

The number of tourists totaled 1,840,003 for the period compared to 621,927 in 2020. However compared to January – November 2019 a decrease of 52.4% was recorded (3,866,447 arrivals).

The arrivals of tourists reached 148,973 in November 2021 compared to 8,952 in November 2020 and to 169,392 tourist arrivals in November 2019.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for November 2021, with a share of 22.7% (33,829) of total arrivals, followed by Germany with 10% (14,945), Russia with 9.6% (14,236), Poland with 8.8% (13,105), Greece with 8.5% (12,629) and Israel with 7.7% (11,474).

For a percentage of 75.8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in November 2021 was holidays, for 13.3% visit to friends and relatives and for 10.9% business. Respectively, in November 2020, 39.4% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 25.5% visited friends or relatives and 35.1% visited Cyprus for business reasons.