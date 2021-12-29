The Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Cyprus Pediatric Society, will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 from January 2 at the vaccination centres.

A Health Ministry press release said the decision was taken in an effort to better serve parents/guardians of the children.



It said that from January 2, 2022, the vaccination centre at the State Fair – point A` will serve only children aged 5-11 years (walk-in and appointment through the vaccination portal) from 08:00 to 14:00.



On January 8, 2022, the vaccination centre at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre – point A will serve only children aged 5-11 years (walk-in and appointment through the vaccination gate) from 08:00 to 14:00.

On January 15, 2022, a vaccination centre will operate at The Office of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities in Trimiklini to serve children aged 5-11 years, also from 08:00 to 14:00.

The ministry reminded that all vaccination centres nationwide on 3 and 4 January 2022, from 0800-1400 will serve children aged 5-11 years, only after arranging an appointment, at the following points:

In Nicosia, the centres for vaccination of children are Centre A’ at the State Fair and at the Maternity and Children’s Welfare Centre of Latsia, in Limassol at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports’ Centre A and the Maternity and Children’s Welfare Centre at the old Hospital site, while in Larnaca, Famagusta and Pafos, the additional slots are at the Maternity and Children’s Welfare Centre of the old hospitals.

Meanwhile, at other points of the vaccination centres, on January 3-4, people aged 12 and over will be served only after arranging an appointment through the Vaccination Portal for vaccination and Walk-in only for the scheduled second dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, provided that the first dose was done in the same centre.



At the same time, the ministry is intensifying its vaccination coverage with the booster shot for vulnerable groups of society through mobile units in villages.

On 7 January from 0900-1500 a mobile unit will be present at the Lefkara village conference centre for vaccination of people living in the area.

Health officials will also be available to answer questions and provide information to anyone who is concerned about vaccinations.