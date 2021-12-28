Minister of Health Michalis Hadjipantela and the Scientific Advisory Committee will urgently convene on Wednesday in the wake of the upsurge of COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in Cyprus.



The meeting will take place at 1600 local time on Wednesday and follows Monday’s announcement of 1.925 new COVID-19 cases. Last week, Hadjipantela had said new measures would be considered depending on the epidemiological situation.



Reliable sources told CNA that during the meeting, there will be an evaluation of the situation and the scientists’ suggestions will be taken into consideration in order to decide what action to take, i.e. whether changes should be announced this week or suggestions to be put forward for Monday’s meeting with the Minister before they are taken before the Council of Ministers meeting scheduled for 5th January.



The situation and numbers recorded by the epidemiological are constantly evaluated, the sources added.



An important factor is hospitalisations, noting these have stabilised in state hospitals in recent days. At the same time, patients are being referred to the private sector to give state hospitals a respite and allow them to handle any pressure in the coming days.



Asked what the ministry has to say about Monday’s spike in measures, the same sources said it was expected, although not from one day to the next. The important thing, the sources said, is to evaluate the hospitalisations which are currently stable therefore there is no need to panic but to remain composed and properly evaluate the data and see how things will develop in the next few days, always taking into consideration the suggestions of the Scientific Advisory Committee.



Invited to say if there is a possibility of a lockdown, the same sources said there is no such possibility, noting any measures taken will be to restrict the diaspora.



Today’s cases are expected and on Wednesday the meeting will take place to hear out the scientists on what to do.



Regarding vaccinations, the same source told CNA that it is progressing very satisfactory and there is a great response regarding the vaccination of children aged 5-11.