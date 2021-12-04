Revenue from tourism for the period of January – September 2021 jumped by an annual 250% exceeding €1 billion, but still remain below the pre-COVID respective period.



According to data release by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat) revenue from tourism for the period of January – September reached €1,045.2 mn compared to €298.9 mn in the corresponding period of 2020, recording an increase of 249.7%



Compared with January-September 2019, tourist revenue were down by 53.2%, Cystat added.



In September 2021 tourist revenue amounted to €268.2 million marking an increase of 323.7% compared with September 2020. Compared with September 2019 (€377.2 mn), there was a decrease of 28,9%.