Authorities in Cyprus reported two deaths from COVID-19 and 632 new positive cases on Thursday out of 87,028 tests. The positivity rate stands at 0.73%. At the same time 165 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, 51 of whom in a serious condition.

In a press release the Health Ministry says that the two deceased were a 75 year-old man who passed away today at Pafos General Hospital and a 74 year-old man who also passed away today at Famagusta General Hospital.

The total number of deaths due to the disease is now 616, 393 or 63.8% men and 223 or 36.2% women. The median age of the deceased is 75.9. Total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic have reached 143,510.

In total 165 COVID patients are being treated in state hospitals across the island, of whom 51 in a serious condition.

A percentage of 75.76% of patients treated in hospitals are not vaccinated.

Eight post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious continue to be treated intubated and in a serious condition at an ICU.

Out of the 51 patients who are in a serious condition, 18 are intubated, another 4 are being treated in an ICU but are breathing without the help of a ventilator, while 29 are being treated in an acute care unit.

On Thursday 87,028 tests were carried out, 8,762 by PCR method and 78,266 by antigen rapid test method, detecting 632 new COVID-19 cases as follows:

Out of 1,359 samples taken in the context of contact tracing 110 new cases were detected; out of 4,607 samples taken from passengers at Larnaka and Pafos airports 30 people tested positive; out of 2,416 samples tested privately 72 new cases were detected; out of 291 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs 13 people tested positive; out of 45,807 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private clinical labs and pharmacies 269 people tested positive and out of 32,459 samples tested by antigen rapid test method 138 new cases were detected.