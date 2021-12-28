Cypriot health authorities on Monday announced two deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,925 new cases, marking a new bleak record since the outbreak of the pandemic.



Total deaths and cases since the outbreak of the pandemic reached 630 and 152,685 respectively.



Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalisations amounted to 161 with patients treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs rising to 78.

A total of 121,127 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate reaching 1.59%.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new fatalities concern a 79-year old woman and a 75-year old man, who died while being treated in Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU and the Famagusta General Hospital.

Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 630, of whom 402 or 63.8% male and 228 or 36.2% female with a median age of 75.9 years.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 161, of whom 78 are being treated in a serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 27 are intubated in ICUs, 4 are in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 47 patients are in ACUs, the Ministry added.



Data show that 80.75% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 15 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



According to the Ministry, the 1,925 new COVID cases were detected following 121,127 of which 12,917 were PCR tests and 108,210 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 164 cases were detected following 1,979 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 44 new cases were diagnosed after 5,626 tests done at the airports, 388 new infections were detected after 4,462 tests carried out privately, 13 new cases were diagnosed after 502 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 926 new cases were detected after 80,407 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 384 new infections were diagnosed after 27,803 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 6 new infections were diagnosed following 348 samples taken in the context of GP referrals