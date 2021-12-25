Cypriot health authorities announced on Friday two deaths due to COVID-19 and 917 new infections, bringing the total number of fatalities and COVID cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 627 and 149,580 respectively.



Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalisations reached 168 with 62 patients treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs. A total of 112,532 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate reaching 0.81%.



According to the Ministry of Health, the new fatalities concern a 91-year old man who died on December 23 while being treated in Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU and a 91-year old woman who died on December 24 in Limassol General Hospital.



Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 627, of whom 400 or 63.8% male and 227 or 36.2% female with a median age of 75.9 years.

Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 168, of whom 62 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 22 are intubated in ICUs, 6 are in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 34 patients are in ACUs, the Ministry added.

Data show that 76.2% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 14 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



According to the Ministry, the 917 new COVID cases were detected following 112,532 tests, of which 10,963 were PCR tests and 101,569 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 58 cases were detected following 6,661 tests done at the airports, 223 new infections were detected after 4,076 tests carried out privately, 14 new cases were diagnosed after 218 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 467 new cases were detected after 72,156 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 155 new infections were diagnosed after 29,413 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme. No new infection were detected from 8 samples taken on GP referrals.