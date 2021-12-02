Cyprus reported the death of a 60-year-old male patient and 492 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with the positivity rate standing at 0.58%.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 134,965 and the number of deaths 598.

According to the Health Ministry, 116 patients are being treated in hospitals, of whom 47 in a critical condition. A percentage of 63.8% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Three post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated due to COVID-19 in a critical condition in an Intensive Treatment Unit and are intubated.

A total of 84,456 tests were carried out using the PCR method (8,260) and antigen rapid tests (76,196).

The death concerned a 60-year-old man who passed away after being treated in the ICU at Nicosia General Hospital.

Out of the 598 COVID-19 patients who have lost their lives 384 are men (64.2%) and 214 (35.8%) are women. Their median age is 75.8 years old.



Out of the 47 patients who are being treated in hospital and their condition is critical 17 are intubated, 4 are treated in an Intensive Care Unit but are not intubated and 26 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 492 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 82 cases out of 1,513 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 19 cases out of 4,185 tests done among passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 54 cases out of 1,984 samples taken at the private initiative, 8 cases out of 336 samples tested at the General Hospitals` microbiology labs, 218 cases out of 42,299 samples tested using antigen rapid tests in private clinical labs and pharmacies, 110 cases out of 33,897 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme, and 1 case out of 242 samples taken on referrals by Personal Doctors.