Cyprus Health Ministry reported on Friday one death from COVID, 695 new cases and 171 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 617, total cases are now 144,205 and the positivity rate stands at 0.84% .

Figures show that 74.71% of the patients are unvaccinated. Eight post COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated and getting treatment in ICUs, a Health Ministry press release said.

A total of 82,410 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a female 62 years of age who passed away at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 617 deaths 393 are male (63,7%) and 224 female (36,3%) and the median age is 75.8 years.

Ministry said that 57 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom 20 are intubated, 1 is in an ICU and 36 in ACUs.

Out of today`s tests, 10,709 were PCR and 71,701 rapid tests and the new cases were recorded as follows:

144 cases from 1,729 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 40 from 5,210 tests at airports, 105 from 3,345 samples taken following a private initiative, 3 from 321 samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of General Hospitals, 292 from 48,178 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 111 from 23,523 rapid tests done in the framework of free testing by the Ministry of Health. No positive case was detected among 103 tests done following GP referrals or testing at public clinics and from 1 sample taken in a closed structure.

From the rapid testing by the Ministry 11 cases were found in primary schools and 2 in high schools.