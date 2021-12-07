Cyprus Health Ministry on Monday reported one death from COVID, 706 new cases and 116 hospitalizations.

The total number of deaths rose to 602 and of cases to 137,538.

The positivity rate stands at 0,7%.

The Ministry announced that 41 patients of the 116 are in serious condition and 75% of the patients are unvaccinated. Moreover, 4 post-COVID patients no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in an ICU.

The new cases were detected from a total of 100,991 tests (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a male 88 years old who passed away today in Famagusta Reference Hospital. The total number of deaths are 602, of whom 387 are male (64.3%), and 215 female (35.7%) and the median age is 75.7 years.

According to the data released by the Ministry, of the 41 patients, 17 are intubated, 2 are in an ICU and 22 in ACU.

Of the tests carried out today, 9,099 were PCR tests and 91,892 rapid and the new cases were detected as follows:

32 from 1,307 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 22 of 5,310 samples taken at airports, 97 from 1,776 tests done on private initiative, 24 from 379 tests done at Microbiological labs of General Hospitals, 412 from 61,481 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 119 from 30,411 rapid tests done in the framework of free testing by the Ministry of Health.

No case was detected from 327 samples tested following referrals from GPs or testing at public clinics.

From the rapid tests done by Health Ministry 6 cases were detected at nursing homes, 26 at primary schools, and 15 at high schools.