Health authorities reported one more death from COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus to 612 and 662 new positive cases out of 80,985 tests carried out on Tuesday, with the positivity rate standing at 0.82%. At the same time 156 patients are being treated in hospitals.

The deceased is a 92-year-old woman who passed away at her home. Total deaths have reached 612 of whom 390 or 63.7% men and 222 or 36.3% are women with a median age of 75.8. The total number of cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus is 142,228, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

In total, 159 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in state hospitals across the island, 59 of whom in a serious condition. Out of them 18 are intubated while another 4 are also in an ICU but are breathing without the help of a ventilator. Another 37 are being treated in an ACU.

A percentage of 80.51% of patients with COVID-19 receiving hospital treatment have not been vaccinated, the Ministry added.

At the same time, 7 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious continue to be treated intubated in an ICU in a serious condition due to the disease.

In total, 80,985 tests, 9,665 by PCR method and 71,320 by antigen rapid test method, were carried out on Tuesday, resulting in detecting 662 new COVID-19 cases as follows:

105 people tested positive out of 1,585 samples taken in the context of contact tracing; 43 people tested positive out of 4,762 samples taken in the context of the screening of passengers arriving in Larnaka and Pafos airports; 112 people were found to be positive out of 2,750 samples tested privately; 8 people tested positive out of 337 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs; 235 people tested positive out of 40,524 samples tested in private clinical labs and pharmacies by antigen rapid test method and 159 people tested positive out of 30,796 samples collected in the context of the Ministry of Health’s antigen rapid test program.