Cypriot health authorities on Wednesday announced one death due to COVID-19 and 883 new infections, bringing the total number of fatalities and COVID cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 624 and 147,685 respectively.



Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalisations reached 172 with 64 patients treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs.



A total of 103,603 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate reaching 0.85%.



According to the Ministry of Health, the new fatality concerns a 65-year old man who died while being treated in Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU.



Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 624, of whom 398 or 63.8% male and 226 or 36.2% female with a median age of 75.9 years.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 172, of whom 64 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 26 are intubated in ICUs, 2 are in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 36 patients are in ACUs, the Ministry added.



Data show that 77.33% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 15 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



According to the Ministry, the 883 new COVID cases were detected following 103,603 tests, of which 10.295 were PCR tests and 93,308 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 151 cases were detected following 1,438 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 49 new cases were diagnosed after 4,855 tests done at the airports, 156 new infections were detected after 3,560 tests carried out privately, 11 new cases were diagnosed after 402 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 352 new cases were detected after 56,223 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 163 new infections were diagnosed after 37,085 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 1 new infection was detected following 40 samples taken on GP referrals.



The new cases include 28 and 30 new infections in junior and high schools, respectively.