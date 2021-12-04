Cypriot health authorities announced one death due to COVID-19 and 594 new infections bringing the total number of fatalities and COVID cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 599 and 136,097, respectively.

Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, total hospitalisations amounted to 111 of whom 49 treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs.



A total of 88,227 tests were carried out on Friday, with the daily positivity rate reaching 0.67, up from 0.61 yesterday.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, the new fatality concerns a 75-year old male who died on December 2 while treated in the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU. Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 599 of whom 385 or 64.3% male and 214 or 35.7% female with a mean age of 75.8 years.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 111, of whom 49 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 19 are intubated in ICUs, 3 are in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 27 patients are in ACUs.



Data show that 69.37% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 3 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



According to the Ministry, the 594 new COVID cases were detected following 88,227 tests, of which 9,017 were PCR tests and 79,210 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 155 cases were detected following 2,013 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 6 new cases were diagnosed after 4,032 tests taken at the airports, 75 new infections were detected after 2,524 tests carried out privately, 9 new cases were diagnosed after 316 samples taken by General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 244 new cases were detected after 48,770 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies and 105 new infections were diagnosed after 30,440 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.



Furthermore, 46 new cases were detected in the context of testing and primary and high schools.