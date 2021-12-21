Cyprus Health Ministry on Monday announced 3 deaths from COVID and 835 new cases. The patients in hospitals rose to 179 and the positivity rate now stands at 0,78%. Total deaths since the pandemic broke out are 623 and cases rose to 145,996.

Sixty patients are in serious condition and 15 post covid patients no longer infectious are intubated and getting treatment at an ICU.Today`s tests (rapid and PCR) are 106,483.

The deceased are a male 68 years old who passed away today at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, an 83 year old female who died today at Larnaka Hospital and a male 92 years old who passed away yesterday at Famagusta Reference Hospital.

Of the 623 deaths, 397 are male (63,7%),and 226 female (36,3%) and the median age is 75.9 years.

Twenty-three patients of the 60 in serious condition, are intubated, 1 is in an ICU and 36 in an ACU.

From the 106,483 tests today, 11,586 were PCR and 94,897 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows , 49 from 743 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing , 49 from 6,605 tests at airports, 137 from 3,624 tests done on private initiative, 7 from 167 samples at microbiological labs of General Hospitals, 421 from 62,678 rapid tests at private labs and pharmacies, 170 from 32,219 rapid tests done in the framework of Health Ministry testing and 2 from 446 tests done following GP referrals and testing at public clinics. No case was detected from one test done in closed structures.

From the rapid tests of the Health Ministry 4 cases were detected in nursing homes in Nicosia, 27 in primary schools, 25 in high schools, 17 in closed structures and 3 in special schools.