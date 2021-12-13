Two deaths from COVID-19 and 393 new cases were announced on Sunday in Cyprus, while there are 146 patients at hospitals.

The number of total deaths since the start of the pandemic rose to 610 and of cases to 140,851. The positivity rate stands at 0.61%, according to a Health Ministry announcement.

Of the 146 patients receiving hospital treatment, 55 are in a serious condition and according to figures, 77.4% of them are unvaccinated.

Moreover, 5 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are getting treatment in an ICU and their condition is serious. The new cases were detected from a total of 64,507 tests (rapid and PCR).

The deceased are a man, 84 years old, who passed away today at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU and a woman, 66 years old, who passed away today at Nicosia General Hospital ICU.

Of the 610 deaths, 390 concern males (63.9%) and 220 females (36.1%) and the median age is 75.8 years.

From the 55 patients in serious condition, 18 are intubated, 3 are in an ICU without being connected to a ventilator and 34 in an ACU.

From a total of 11,410 PCR tests and 53,097 rapid tests, the new cases were detected as follows: 6 from 59 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 35 from 5,471 tests done at airports, 38 from 5,630 samples taken on private initiative, 2 from 122 tests run by the microbiology labs of general hospitals, 114 from 26,444 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 197 from 26,444 rapid tests in the framework of the Health Ministry`s testing program, 1 from 127 samples taken following GP referrals or testing at public clinics.

From the Ministry’s rapid test program, from 1,985 tests in closed structures, 9 turned positive.