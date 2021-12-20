Cyprus Health Ministry on Sunday announced 1 death from COVID , 448 new cases and 175 hospitalizations. The positivity rate stands at 0,75% .

According to the Ministry 60 patients are in serious condition and 79,32% of all patients are unvaccinated.

Total deaths in Cyprus since the pandemic broke out reached 620 and of cases 145,161.

Moreover, 9 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated and are in serious condition in an ICU.

The total tests today were 59,828 , 9,415 were PCR and 50,413 rapid tests.

The deceased is a male , 87 years old who passed away at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital on Saturday.

Of the total deaths 395 were male (63,7%), and 225 female (36,3%) and the median age is 75,8 years.

The figures show that 60 patients are in serious condition of whom 22 are intubated, 2 are in an ICU and 36 in an ACU.

Today’s cases were detected as follows: 9 from 159 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing , 49 from 6,605 tests done at airports, 68 from 2,316 tests done on private initiative, 1 from 102 samples taken by the Microbiological labs of General Hospitals , 127 from 23,931 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, and 194 from 26,482 rapid tests done via the Ministry of Health program.

No cases were detected from 232 tests done following referrals from GPs and testing at public clinics and from one test done at closed structures.

From the rapid tests of the Ministry of Health 48 cases were detected in a total of 1,942 tests.