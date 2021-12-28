Cyprus Police reported 6 individuals and 4 shop owners for violating the measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID pandemic.



A Police Spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Tuesday, the Force carried out 2,571 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.



In Nicosia a total of 1,172 checks were carried out with no reports issued, in Limassol 210 with 1 individual and 2 shop owners booked, in Larnaca 1 individual and 2 shop owners were reported following 433 checks, in Pafos 1 shop owner and 1 individual were booked after 102 checks, in Famagusta the police reported 2 individuals after 416 checks and in the Morphou region 149 checks were carried out with no reports issued.



Furthermore, the Traffic Departments carried out 97 checks and the Marine and Port Police 2 checks with no fines issued.