Cyprus Police reported 14 individuals and 5 establishment owners over violation of measures to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic.

A Police Spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Tuesday the Force carried out 2,422 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia a total of 1,100 checks were carried out with 2 shop owners and 6 individuals fined, in Limassol 285 were carried out with 1 shop owner and 2 individuals fined, in Larnaca 4 individuals were reported following 428 checks, in Pafos 2 shop owners were booked after 123 checks, in Famagusta 2 individuals were booked after 286 checks, whereas no reports were issued following 29 checks in the Morphou area.

The Traffic Departments carried out 171 checks with no fines issued.