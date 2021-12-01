Cyprus Police are on high alert due to Pope Francis` visit on the island between 2-4 December.

More than 500 Police members are going to be on duty for the safety of the Pontifex.

The Pope arrives on Thursday and a crisis management team will be operating at the Emergency Response Unit headquarters in Nicosia. Head of the Unit and Deputy Operations Chief will preside over the operation of the crisis unit.

The official welcome will take place at the Airport by House President and the Members of the Cabinet. Right after, the Pope will meet priests, consacrated persons, deacons, catechists and ecclesial associations and movements of Cyprus at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace in Nicosia. On his way to Nicosia from the airport the Pope will be escorted by the Police and a helicopter will oversee all his movements and transports on the island. Police announced that roads will be closed because of the visit and kindly ask the public to follow the rules and show patience.

As of six in the morning Thursday until 10 am Saturday, the Markos Drakos roundabout towards Rigainis and Arsinoes streets will be blocked.

The Police advise the public who wishes to attend the mass at GSP stadium on Friday, to be there ahead of time as security measures are tight and safe pass controls will also take place.

GSP stadium will open at 7 am to accommodate the pilgrims.

The Pope`s official welcome at the Presidential Palace will take place Thursday at 1715 and at 1730 he will have a meeting with the President to cover the Cyprus issue, Turkey`s provocations, climate crisis and migration.

The Pontifex will attend an official dinner hosted by the President at 2010 at the Presidential Palace.

On Friday morning at 830 he will pay a courtesy visit to the Archbishop Chrysostomos and at 900 will meet with the Holy Synod. The Holy Mass at GSP will follow and then at 1600 he will have an ecumenical prayer with migrants at the Parish Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia.

He leaves the island Saturday morning headed to Athens where he is expected to arrive at 1110 am.

The first Pope of the Americas Jorge Mario Bergoglio hails from Argentina. He was born in 1936 to Italian immigrants and became Cardinal in 2001. He was elected Supreme Pontiff on 13 March 2013.