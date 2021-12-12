Cyprus Ministry of Health reported Saturday one death and a total of 428 new COVID-19 cases, with the number of cases rising up to 140,458. The positivity rate stands at 0.55%.

Moreover, 145 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital, of whom 42 in a critical condition. A percentage of 79.32% of those hospitalised have not been vaccinated.

Five post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated in a critical condition in an Intensive Treatment Unit, due to COVID, and are intubated.



A total of 78,007 tests were carried out using the PCR method (9,499) and antigen rapid tests (68,508).



Out of the 608 patients who have died in Cyprus since the beginning of the pandemic 389 are men (64%), and 219 are women (36%). Their median age is 75.8 years.

Out of the 42 patients who are treated in a critical condition, 20 are intubated, 2 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and 20 in an Increased Care Unit.



The 428 new cases were traced as follows: 18 cases out of 4,492 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 98 cases out of 4,777 samples taken at the private initiative, 8 cases out of 226 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 204 cases out of 50,420 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 100 cases out of 18,088 samples tested using antigen rapid tests, through the Health Ministry`s programme.