A total of 806 new COVID-19 cases were traced on Tuesday, Cyprus Health Ministry announced. No deaths of COVID-19 patients were recorded while 176 patients are treated in hospital, 59 of whom in a critical condition. The positivity rate stands at 0.92%.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases is now 146,802, while 623 patients have died so far, 397 men (63.7%), and 226 women (36.3%). Their median age is 75.9 years old.

A percentage of 78.98% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. Fifteen post-COVID patients, who have ceased to be contagious, continue to be treated intubated in an Intensive Treatment Unit, and their condition is critical due to COVID-19.

A total of 87,531 tests were carried out, 10,815 using the PCR method and 76,716 were antigen rapid tests.

Out of the 59 COVID-19 patients treated in hospital, whose condition is critical, 27 are intubated, one is treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but is not intubated and 31 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 806 new cases were traced as follows: 121 cases out of 1,418 samples tested during contact tracing, 47 cases out of 5,273 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 169 cases out of 3,692 samples taken at the private initiative, 16 cases out of 327 samples taken by the General Hospitals microbiology labs, 300 cases out of 44,112 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 183 cases out of 32,604 samples tested using antigen rapid tests, through the Health Ministry`s programme.