The Health Ministry of Cyprus issued on Friday updated instructions for restaurants and other public establishments serving food, night clubs and entertainment venues and professionals organizing public events, in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the instructions 300 people are allowed indoors as long as they are holders of a SafePass and 500 people as long as all of them are vaccinated or were COVID-19 patients during the last six months and bear a recovery certificate.

A total of 350 persons are allowed outdoors as long they bear a SafePass and 500 people as long as all of them are vaccinated or were COVID-19 patients during the last six months and bear a recovery certificate.

Both indoors and outdoors more than 10 people are able to gather maintaining necessary distances, including employees. For this it is required that people aged 6 to 11 years old have a negative PCR or antigen rapid test done within the last seven days or a recovery certificate valid for six months since they were tested positive.

Moreover people aged 12 to 17 years old must have a negative PCR or rapid test carried out within the last 72 hours, or be fully vaccinated, or have a recovery certificate valid for six months since they tested positive.

People 18 years old and over must be fully vaccinated, or have a recovery certificate valid for six months since they tested positive, or have a negative PCR or antigen rapid test done during the last 72 hours, or during the last 48 hours as of December 1, 2021.

As of December 15 people who have at least been vaccinated with the first doze will be able to enter the venues as long as they bear a negative PCR or rapid tes