Minister of Health Michael Hadjipantela and the Advisory Scientific Committee on the COVID pandemic will meet on Monday to discuss new potential measures to contain the spread of the pandemic ahead of the holidays for Christmas and the New Year’s Eve.

The significant increase in the number of patients treated in public hospitals, the rising number of new daily infections and the Omicron variant worries the scientific committee, the members of which are expected to table new measures.

Among the measures to be discussed in view of the holidays, is limitations in family gatherings and COVID tests for all, including vaccinated persons irrespective of their vaccination history, before entry to particular spaces and participation in certain activities.

Sources told CNA, announcements on additional measures will be made on Tuesday following the scheduled meeting of the Council of Ministers.