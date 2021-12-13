The government is seriously taking into consideration the Audit Office’s recommendations and aspires to be consistent with the provisions of the laws, pledged President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades on Monday, noting that many times, persistence on absolute implementation of these laws can cause damage.

A presidency press release said that the President received the Audit General’s annual report on Monday and will study the summary while his associates will examine it thoroughly.

The statement said that, as always, the Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides’ recommendations are seriously taken into consideration and expressed the hope that there is a noticeable improvement since violations of laws or provisions have been noted.

The presidency press release added that what the government is seeking is to respond, taking into account the public interest and to be consistent with the provisions of the laws, adding that persistence in absolute implementation can sometimes cause damage.

He added that the most important thing is to adhere to the fundamental principles in particular.

At the same time, he stressed that the most important thing is for the House of Representatives to proceed at last with the approval of a series of bills before it to fight corruption. There must be procedures to ensure transparency as well as ways to detect corruption, the Presidency added.

On his part, Michaelides said he and President, Nicos Anastasiades discussed ways to regulate health expenditures.

In statements after the meeting at the Presidential Palace, Michaelides said his Office’s report takes stock of the work performed over the past year. “It is precisely this document that records the special reports that have been issued and our effort is every year, and I believe we are on the right track, to improve both the productivity of the Audit Office and the quality of the reports it issues so that they are in line with the relevant audit standards,” he said.

He said that with the President they discussed other issues which his department considers important such as expenditure on health and how these can be regulated so that money paid by the taxpayers are used in the best possible manner to have the best quality without mishandling which is very significant.

Michaelides said the President was positive and that he is informed on the problem that exists which was explained by the Audit Office.