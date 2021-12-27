The Apoel v Omonia was the only game that took place yesterday in Cyprus.

This was the game that was abandoned last month in the 17th minute due to poor visibility because if dust.

The game was played yesterday and kicked off with the 17 minutes played previously with 73 minutes remaining and the score 0-0..

Apoel took the lead with an own goal, Omonia equalised with one two in the box ending with Papoulis scoring.Apoel retook the lead with two goals make it 3-1 Satsias from the edge of the box and a Kvilataia penalty.Lang scored with a header from a free kick making it 3-2 then Apoel scored with a Natal penalty to make it 4-2 final score