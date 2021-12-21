Doxa pulled off the biggest surprise of the weekend beating Omonia 2-1 with two goals coming from Sadik one in the 11th minute a shot just inside the box and the other a 49th minute penalty.Omonia had equalised earlier through a goal from Tzionis.

AEL got back into winning form beating Olympiakos 3-0 after losing three games on the trot.AEL’s goals came from Andreou in the 10th minute and Scepovoc in the 22nd and a 45th minute penalty.

Pafos beat second placed AEL away from home in Larnaca 3-1. All scored first through Thandi in the 11th minute edge of the box low shot and Pafos came back with three goals all in the first half Abdusalamov in the 16th minute powerful shot, Valakari a a flick inside the box in the 36th minute and Panic a header in the 38th minute.

League leaders Apollon drew 1-1 with Apoel in Nicosia wit a goal in each half Apollon scoring first in the 42nd minute through Dabo a powerful shot from the edge of the box and Apoel equalising in the 74th minute through Kar with a header standing on the goalline.

Third placed Aris will be disappointed in dropping points at home to second from bottom PAEEK.

a 1-1 draw with Kapartis scoring for PAEEK to take the lead and Sikorski in the 78th minute.

Two wins on the trot for Anorthosis beating bottom of the table team Ethnikos Achna 2-0 Warda scored both goals in the 58th minute and 71st minute.