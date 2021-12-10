Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, who is escorting Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades to Spain, visited on Thursday the seat of the International Olive Council, in Madrid, at the invitation of the Council`s Executive Director, Abdellatif Ghedira.

According to a presidency press release, a collection of olive trees from various member states of the organisation are planted in the courtyard of the Council`s seat. Since Cyprus` olive tree was missing, the Foreign Minister handed over officially, during a special ceremony, a Cypriot olive tree, that will be planted in the Council`s courtyard.

Christodoulides, who was welcomed by the Executive Director of the Council, noted that the emblematic olive tree constitutes a link for all the Mediterranean countries and that the tradition of the olive tree production in Cyprus continues to be pivotal until today.