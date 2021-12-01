Cypriot health authorities announced 3 deaths due to COVID-19 and 613 new infections bringing the total number fatalities and Covid cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 597 and 134,473 respectively.

Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, total hospitalisations amount to 118 of whom 51 treated in serious conditions in ICUS and ACUS.

A total of 85,244 test were carried out on Tuesday with the daily positivity rate rising to 0.72% from 0.57% yesterday.

The new fatalities announced on Tuesday concern two men aged 58 and 72 year and a 75-year old woman, who were treaded in the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU. Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 597 of whom 383 or 64.2% male and 214 or 35.8% female with a mean age of 75.8 years, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals rose to 118 from 116 the previous day, of whom 51 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 18 are intubated in ICUs, 3 are in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 30 patients are in ACUs.

Data show that 65.82% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 2 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

According to the Ministry, the 613 new COVID cases were detected following 85,244 tests, of which 8,361 were PCR tests and 76,883 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 97 cases were detected following 788 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 10 new cases were diagnosed after 5,015 tests taken at the airports, 87 new infections were detected after 2,062 test carried out privately, 6 new cases were diagnosed after 285 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 259 new cases were detected after 44,835 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies and 153 new infections were diagnosed after 31,882 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.

Furthermore, 32 new cases were detected in the contexts of testing and primary and high schools.