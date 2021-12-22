Cabinet abolishes entrance fees for 12 Department of Antiquities museums

The abolition of entrance fees for 12 museums under the Department of Antiquities was approved on Tuesday by the Council of Ministers.

The proposal was presented by Transport, Communications and Works Yiannis Karousos and is included in the amendment of the existing Antiquities Regulations which include the abolition of entry fees for the 12 museums.

Karousos said the free entry to the museums has been implemented for nearly a year.

The Museums are the Cyprus Museum, the Ethnological Museum, House of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios, the Rural Museum of Fikardou, the Local Archaeological Museum of Ancient Idalion, the Cyprus Railways Museum near Evrychou village, the Larnaca Archaeological Museum, the Local Museum of Traditional Embroidery and Silversmith-work in Lefkara, the Limassol Archaeological Museum, the Curium Museum, the Paphos Archaeological Museum, the Local Ethnographic Museum of Geroskipou and the local Archaeological Museum of Marion-Arsinoe, Polis Chrysochous.

It was also decided that the new regulations provide for the possibility of civil marriages performed in designated ancient monuments and museums with a charge and a specified number of people who will be able to attend.