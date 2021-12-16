The Cypriot Centres Babies & Toddlers Group Christmas Party was a
great success.
Parents socialised while the children played with all the toys and creative crafts.
Father Christmas paid a visit and handed out gifts to all the babies & toddlers.
The group will now close for Christmas and re-open on the 12th January 2022.
Come and join us in the New year at the Cypriot Centre or call 0208 881-2329 for
information.
