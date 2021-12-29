New Covid infections in Cyprus marked a new bleak record on Tuesday, with Health authorities announcing 2,241 cases following yesterday’s record of 1,925, bringing total infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 154,926. No fatalities were announced today with total deaths remaining at 630.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalisations amounted to 168 from 161 yesterday while patients treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs rose to 84.



Total test carried out on Tuesday amounted to 98,047 with daily positivity rate rising to 2.29%.



According to the Ministry of Health, total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 630, of whom 402 or 63.8% male and 228 or 36.2% female with a median age of 75.9 years.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 168, of whom 84 are being treated in a serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 27 are intubated in ICUs, 8 are in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 49 patients are in ACUs, the Ministry added.



Data show that 80.96% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 15 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



According to the Ministry, the 2,241 new COVID cases were detected following 98,047 of which 11,803 were PCR tests and 86,244 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 220 cases were detected following 1,671 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 76 new cases were diagnosed after 5,643 tests done at the airports, 389 new infections were detected after 4,068 tests carried out privately, 26 new cases were diagnosed after 366 samples taken by General Hospitals' Microbiology Labs, 1,046 new cases were detected after 60,052 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 483 new infections were diagnosed after 26,192 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 1 new case was diagnosed following 55 samples taken in the context of GP referrals.