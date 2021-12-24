COVID-19 cases hiked in Cyprus on Thursday. The Ministry of Health announced 978 new cases, one death and 162 hospitalizations. Deaths rose to 625 and cases to 148,663. The positivity rate is now at 1.05%.

According to the figures, 66 patients are in serious condition and 77.78% of the patients are unvaccinated. Moreover 13 post-covid patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICU.

The deceased is a male 81 years old who passed away on Wednesday at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 625 deaths 399 are male (63,8%) and 226 female (36,2%) and the median age is 75,9 years.

The Ministry announced that 25 patients of the ones in serious condition are intubated, 4 are in ICU and 37 in ACU.

On Thursday 93,233 tests were carried out of which 12,269 were PCR and 80,964 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows : 178 from 1,986 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 44 from 6,285 tests done at airports, 148 from 3,574t tests done on private initiative, 20 from 381 tests done at microbiological labs of general hospitals, 408 from 54,626 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 180 from 26,338 rapid tests done in the framework of free testing by the Ministry.

No cases were detected from 42 tests done following GP referrals or testing at public clinics and from one test done in closed structures.

From the rapid tests done by the Ministry 23 cases were detected in high schools , 36 in closed structures and 3 in nursing homes.