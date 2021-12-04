“If you can make a girl laugh, you can make her do anything”

— Marilyn Monroe

Struts and frets his hour upon the stage

Most things that men do, are done purely to impress someone. It could be your mother. To make her feel proud. Or your father. Perhaps it’s your boss, to position yourself for a promotion, or to save your job. But, usually, men do what they do, to impress a girl. Or girls generally.

The examples are countless. I can think of a few without pausing for breath. Jay Gatsby built his wealth to impress Daisy Buchanan. In The Iliad, Achilles argues with Agamemnon over Briseis. Danny Ocean plans his heist in Ocean’s 11 to get back with Tess. Mark Zuckerberg drunkenly played with algorithms, and invented Facebook, to win back Erica Albright. In Taxi Driver, Travis Bickle almost goes through with a cowardly act (not shooting a presidential candidate), and then does go through with a heroic one (to save Iris), and all for what? It was all for Betsy’s beautiful eyes.

And don’t just take my word for it. Here is Philip Roth, the controversial American novelist, in his book The Human Stain: “You know how European literature begins? With a quarrel. All of European literature springs from a fight. Agamemnon the King of men, and great Achilles. And what are they quarrelling about, these two violent, mighty souls? It’s as basic as a barroom brawl. They are quarrelling over a woman. A girl, really. A girl stolen from her father.”

Various studies run by evolutionary psychologists prove that men are incapable of not showing off when a woman is around, including on the football field. Female presence does change male behaviour.

Lowered inhibitions can also explain the more aggressive opinions men have in the presence of women, such as willingness to go to war. Research found that by reducing “cognitive load” – how much your brain can process at once – by giving people alcohol, you get the same effect. People’s opinions became more simplistic. A man thinking about a woman instead of diplomacy v. war, is likely to reach for the simplicity of war.

Women on women

It seems that women are more interested in impressing other women than the opposite sex on a night out. Researchers found half of the British women polled in a survey focus on their appearance purely to impress their friends.

The firm Feelunique, who commissioned the research, state that women said they care far more about the opinions of their friends. Nearly two thirds of women said getting a compliment from another woman meant much more than one from a man who’s a stranger. The survey found that eight in ten women get a genuine buzz when someone they don’t know compliments them on their image.

The poll reveals that the typical female will spend an hour and half planning for a night out. A further one hour and eight minutes will be spent showering and applying makeup and a further sixty minutes will be dedicated to choosing what to wear, totalling three hours and 38 minutes.

Chat

The coolest of cool felines was Ophelia, in Hamlet. Unimpressed by Hamlet’s melancholic merriment, her lean, spare, concise, monotone answers to his advances set the template for male striving and corresponding female indifference.

HAMLET

Lady, shall I lie in your lap?

OPHELIA

No, my Lord.

HAMLET

Do you think I meant country matters?

OPHELIA

I think nothing, my Lord.

That scene played out, on most Friday and Saturday nights, over the next 400 years.

James Neophytou