Major investment will also deliver on residents’ priorities for new open spaces, better community facilities and safer streets.

The proposed redevelopment is the most comprehensive and far-reaching improvement programme in the estate’s history.

The Cabinet last night (7 December 2021) agreed to press ahead with a ballot that will ask residents if they are favour of the scheme.

At least two weeks before the ballot, scheduled to take place in February 2022, residents eligible to vote will receive a Landlord Offer, which sets out what the community will gain if the redevelopment goes ahead.

This document has been developed following two years of extensive engagement and consultation with residents.

In 2018, councillors agreed to the demolition of Tangmere and Northolt blocks following the discovery of serious structural faults and 80 per cent of residents responding to a consultation supported the approach.

Under the rebuilding plans, all Tangmere and Northolt tenants will be able to return to a new home once they are built. Priority for the remainder, about 100, will be given to residents on the estate.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development said: “This is a unique opportunity to transform the estate and the lives of the people living there.

“Our plans have been developed through extensive engagement with the local community, listening carefully to their views and ensuring their priorities and aspirations for new high-quality council homes, safer streets and better community facilities are at the heart of our proposals.

“I have been clear all along that we will adopt a collaborative approach to redevelopment, so it is only right that residents should have the final say ontheir neighbourhood through a resident ballot.”

Transformation of the estate will deliver:

Almost 300 modern and spacious new council homes, including the replacement of all homes on the Tangmere and Northolt sites, with at least 30 per cent larger homes to help previously overcrowded families.

No loss of council homes and 100 per cent of new homes built let at council rents.

Design principles for all new homes that include a larger floor area, more storage, modern kitchens and access to a private garden, balcony or terrace for every home.

All homes built to modern energy efficient standards, helping families cut their fuel bills and carbon emissions.

New community facilities, including a park and public spaces, grocery store, a modern health and wellbeing centre and affordable workspaces, creating jobs and opportunities for estate residents.

An improved layout of the estate creating safer streets with improved lighting, better CCTV and courtyards secured at night.

A redeveloped Broadwater Farm is part of an ambitious programme to deliver 3,000 new council homes in the next decade, with 1,000 of these started on site or completed by March 2022.

