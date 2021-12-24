I love this Cypriot stuffing so much that I am happy to eat it without the turkey.

Galos, or Yalos as it called in Greek, also means Frenchman and I think it was a French man that introduced it to Cyprus and Greece.

This is my mum’s recipe and it’s a delicious blend of rice, mincemeat, herbs, spices, dried fruit and nuts. The Greeks have a similar stuffing but they tend to use chestnuts.

The recipe is for a large turkey, so half it for a smaller turkey, or freeze some of it to stuff a chicken next time!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

25g butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 celery sticks including the leaves, finely chopped

Giblets of the bird, finely chopped

450g minced pork or lamb

225g long grain rice, washed and drained

½ glass brandy

½ glass dry white wine

1 glass chicken stock

175g toasted whole almonds or toasted pine nuts

100g currants, sultanas or apricots, chopped

25g Παξιμάδια (Greek rusk, toasted breadcrumbs)

1-2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp thyme or oregano

3 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt

1 tbsp honey

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated zest and juice of a lemon

Method:

Fry the onion, garlic and celery gently in the olive oil and butter for a few minutes until softened. Add the chopped giblets and stir fry for a few minutes until they start to change colour. Stir in the mincemeat and fry over a medium heat until the mince changes colour.

Mix the rice to coat the oil and butter then pour in the brandy, let it cook for a few minutes to burn the alcohol, then add the wine and bring to the boil. Add the warm stock, cinnamon, thyme, lemon zest and juice, season to taste and allow to simmer on low heat for about 5 minutes or until all the liquid has been absorbed by the rice; the rice should remain semi-hard. Stir in the honey, fruit, nuts, breadcrumbs and parsley, remove from the heat, taste, adjust seasoning and allow to cool.

Fill the turkey’s neck or body cavity or both, secure the opening – I add half a potato to seal the opening or a couple of small fine skewers – and tie the legs together.

The stuffing can be baked separately in a greased loaf tin if you prefer but it tastes better when it is cooked in the bird with its juices.

Happy Christmas