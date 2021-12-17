He said: “This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire. Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property. They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care. The welfare of our staff involved in this incident is very important to us and all of them will be offered counselling as a priority.”

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the house fire on Collingwood Road in Sutton. The first fire crews on scene were faced with an intense blaze throughout the whole of the ground floor.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house and brought four young children out of the property. They were given immediate CPR by firefighters at the scene, who continued to administer treatment to assist London Ambulance Service crews on arrival.

All four children were removed to hospital where, tragically and despite the efforts of all involved, they were pronounced deceased.

The Brigade was called at 1855 and the fire was under control by 2036. Firefighters from Sutton and surrounding fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.