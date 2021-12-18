A total of 258 citizens of Vietnam who were in Cyprus illegally were repatriated Friday night, the Interior Ministry announced.

A press release says that the Interior Ministry in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Police Immigration Office and the Vietnamese government repatriated 258 citizens of Vietnam who were staying in the Republic of Cyprus illegally.

The Ministry notes that relocations is an issue of hierarchy in the framework of the new migration policy in place. It is added that Cyprus has signed bilateral agreements with third countries and has enhanced its cooperation with international and EU organizations such as Frontex. More return flights are scheduled in the next period.