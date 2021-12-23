This Christmas, Enfield’s Millfield Theatre has launched the performance of its new pantomime, Cinderella and Her Lost Prince.

The plot reimagines the traditional fairy tale through a modern lens, following on from Cinderella’s marriage to Prince Charming. This time, we see the well-known roles reversed as Cinderella is called to save the Prince from evil forces. Such a unique twist is refreshing to see and could not be more relevant for a 21st century audience.

Along with an original story, the show features an abundance of modern music and choreo-graphy to keep the entertainment flowing. Most importantly, the cast sustains an interactive experience throughout, engaging an audience of all demogra-phics.

Packed with guaranteed laughs and lovable characters, the show incorporates all the elements expected from a classic family pantomime. It is impossible to leave the theatre without feeling uplifted by the atmosphere.

If you’re looking for a fun, heartwarming show to watch this December, make sure you don’t miss out on a performance at Millfield from now until Friday 31st.

Tickets: £19.75 / Concessions £16.75 / Family Ticket £67 (based on 2 adults and 2 young persons), can be booked online at www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 020 8807 6680. Special group discounts also available.

Chriso Panayi