This Christmas, Enfield’s Millfield Theatre has launched the performance of its new pantomime, Cinderella and Her Lost Prince.
The plot reimagines the traditional fairy tale through a modern lens, following on from Cinderella’s marriage to Prince Charming. This time, we see the well-known roles reversed as Cinderella is called to save the Prince from evil forces. Such a unique twist is refreshing to see and could not be more relevant for a 21st century audience.
Along with an original story, the show features an abundance of modern music and choreo-graphy to keep the entertainment flowing. Most importantly, the cast sustains an interactive experience throughout, engaging an audience of all demogra-phics.
Packed with guaranteed laughs and lovable characters, the show incorporates all the elements expected from a classic family pantomime. It is impossible to leave the theatre without feeling uplifted by the atmosphere.
If you’re looking for a fun, heartwarming show to watch this December, make sure you don’t miss out on a performance at Millfield from now until Friday 31st.
Tickets: £19.75 / Concessions £16.75 / Family Ticket £67 (based on 2 adults and 2 young persons), can be booked online at www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 020 8807 6680. Special group discounts also available.
Chriso Panayi
Cinderella and Her Lost Prince at the Millfield Theatre
