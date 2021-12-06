Between Friday 24 December 2021 and Monday 3 January 2022, most of our services will be running. However, there will be service changes and planned works on the public transport and road networks.
- Travel changes and information
- Heathrow Airport
- Driving charges
- Dial-a-Ride
- Woolwich Ferry
- Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
Between Friday 24 December 2021 and Monday 3 January 2022, planned work, closures and service changes may affect your journey.
The only transport running on Christmas Day will be taxi and private hire services, Santander Cycles, coaches and Dial-a-Ride (for registered members only) and electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs.
During the Christmas and New Year period, there are likely to be changes to timetables on all TfL services. Details will be available nearer the time.
See our Status updates for Tube, London Overground, TfL Rail, DLR and trams.
Planned closures will affect travel to Heathrow Airport.
Planned works and timetable changes also affect National Rail services. For more information visit nationalrail.co.uk/christmas
Heathrow Airport
Travel to Heathrow Airport will be affected by planned closures throughout the festive period. See our page of daily travel advice for Heathrow.
- 24-30 December and 2-3 January: no Piccadilly line service to or from Heathrow. Use TfL Rail to/from Paddington (except 25 & 26 December). Replacement coaches also available to/from Hammersmith
- Christmas Day (25 December): no public transport running. Use taxi and private hire services or alternative third-party coach services
- Boxing Day (26 December): no Tube or rail services to/from Heathrow, including Heathrow Express services. Use bus, replacement coach from Hammersmith, third-party coach or taxi and private hire services
Driving charges
- The Congestion Charge and ULEZ charges do not apply on Christmas Day (Saturday 25 December)
- The LEZ applies every day of the year (including Christmas Day)
Dial-a-Ride
- Dial-a-Ride operates from 07:00-22:00 Monday-Sunday over the festive period
- On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, services will run between 07:00 and 02:00 the following morning
- Dial-a-Ride services are for registered members only
Woolwich Ferry
A one-boat service is running over Christmas and New Year. See the Woolwich Ferry webpage for operating hours.
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
- You need to pre-book to go to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.
- Hyde Park Corner, Marble Arch and Knightsbridge are the closest stations but are expected to be busy
- For a quieter journey, travel to and from Bond Street, Victoria or Paddington
- For step free access, use Green Park or Bond Street, which have lifts
New Year’s Eve
- There is no New Year’s Eve firework display in central London
- You can use TfL’s transport network to see friends and to make the most of London’s hospitality, leisure opportunities and retail offerings
- Check out New Year’s Eve events and attractions on the Visit London website
- There will be special services running overnight
Travel tools
Check before you travel and plan ahead using our travel tools.
- Plan a journey, which can help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking
- TfL Go – our live Tube map app for planning travel on the move
- Our email updates
- Nearby places you on a map, showing Tube, bus, river, London Overground, DLR, TfL Rail and Santander Cycles locations, as well as local businesses and destinations. It can use your current location, a postcode or an address of your choice
Travelling safely
- Follow our safer travel guidance
- You must wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when using TfL services (unless you are exempt)
- Travel at quieter times if possible.
All this information is subject to change. We’ll be updating this page regularly with more detail of what services are running over Christmas and New Year.
Updates
All information is subject to change. We’ll be updating these pages regularly with more detail of what’s running over Christmas and New Year.