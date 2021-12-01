For China there is no other alternative but the by the letter implementation of UN resolutions and Security Council decisions which provide that the solution of the Cyprus problem can be none other than a bizonal bicommunal federation, the country`s President Xi Jinping told Cyprus President Nicos Anasasiades in a telephone conversation on Tuesday. Xi Jinping also condemned Turkey`s illegal actions, in the fenced – off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, known as Varosha, in violating the Republic of Cyprus` sovereign rights within its EEZ and in further militarising Cyprus.

In a written statement Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said that “during their long telephone conversation which took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere they discussed the excellent relations between the two countries and further cooperation in promoting commercial and investment relations, tourism, education and culture and in general matters to do with expanding the two countries’ economic ties.”

President Anastasiades, Pelekanos added, “briefed China’s President of all recent developments as regards the Cyprus problem and Turkey’s illegal actions, while noting the need to further deepen relations between the two countries in the fields of commerce, investments, agricultural products and so on.”

China’s President, he continued, “expressed his satisfaction between this year marks 50 years from the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and spoke highly of the level of bilateral relations, referring in particular to China’s positions of principle on the solution of the Cyprus problem and the need to respect international law.”

“He reiterated that for China there is no other alternative but the by the letter implementation of UN resolutions and Security Council decisions which provide that the solution of the Cyprus problem can be none other than a bizonal, bicommunal federation, while at the same time condemning Turkey’s illegal actions, whether they have to do with the fenced – off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, known as Varosha, with violating the Republic of Cyprus` sovereign rights within its EEZ or further militarising Cyprus.”

The Government Spokesperson also said that Xi Jinping fully agreed with President Anastasiades on the issue of bilateral relations, stressing the need to further deepen ties through the strategic partnership agreement which has been reached and is published today.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.