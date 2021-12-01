Cyprus and China have issued a joint statement on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations after the Presidents of the two countries agreed to elevate relations to a Strategic Partnership, creating the conditions for very fruitful cooperation in the political, social and economic areas.

An official press release noted “that in the eve of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People`s Republic of China and the Republic of Cyprus, the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades had a telephone conversation on Tuesday where both sides spoke highly of the positive momentum of the development of China-Cyprus relations. They also had an in-depth exchange of views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The two Presidents fully acknowledged the positive progress made in the mutual political trust, practical cooperation in various fields and collaboration on multilateral affairs between China and Cyprus over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“Recognizing the rising immense significance in the bilateral relations, the two Presidents agreed to elevate relations to a Strategic Partnership, creating the conditions for a very fruitful cooperation in the political, social and economic areas”, the statement added.

According to the joint statement, both sides reaffirmed their respect of each other`s choice on the development path as well as domestic and foreign policies based on their own national conditions. The two Presidents reiterated that China and Cyprus should continue mutual support for the issues bearing on each other`s core interests and major concerns. Cyprus reaffirmed its steadfast adherence to the One-China Principle and China will continue to support the efforts of Cyprus in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and support a comprehensive, just and lasting solution of the Cyprus Problem under the framework of the relevant United Nations Resolutions and International Law. They underlined the importance of the respect of the territorial sovereignty and maritime rights of all states in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Charter and the UN Convention on the Law of Sea (UNCLOS).

At the same time, both sides agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and maintain frequent exchange of views on regional and international issues. The two sides will make good use of existing bilateral mechanisms including diplomatic consultation, Joint Economic Committee, Joint Scientific and Technological Committee, to coordinate and advance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

In addition, both sides agreed to continue the “Belt and Road” cooperation under the framework of the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding. The two sides agreed to further deepen the economic, trade and investment cooperation and remain committed to fostering a business environment featuring openness, justice, fairness and non-discrimination. Both sides expressed willingness to actively promote the mutual market access of high-quality food and agricultural products, and encourage their business sectors to utilize all available platforms in promoting more cooperation.

Furthermore, the two Presidents acknowledged the positive progress of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, education, tourism, health, sports and youth, appreciated the strong solidarity demonstrated in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and stressed the importance to further expand people-to-people exchanges, strengthen mutual understanding and friendship and promote mutual learning between the two ancient civilizations, and push forward establishing a Cultural Center of China in Cyprus. The two sides exchanged views on how to enhance cooperation in the area of higher education, with the aim to increase the number of student exchanges in both countries. The two sides agreed to examine the possibility of regular direct flight connection between the two countries.

In addition, both sides welcomed the signing of cooperation documents between the sister cities of the two countries, including Fuzhou and Nicosia, Guangzhou, Weinan and Limassol, Xi`an and Paphos, Ningbo and Larnaca, in order to deepen exchange and cooperation between the local governments.

They also agreed to further strengthen cooperation on judicial and law enforcement issues, and under the framework of the bilateral treaties of extradition and judicial assistance and relevant multilateral treaties to which China and Cyprus are both contracting states, to cooperate on matters of extradition and judicial assistance and effectively advance the relevant cases of common concern for positive progress.

At the same time, China appreciated the constructive role Cyprus plays in the regional and European affairs and the positive contribution Cyprus makes to promoting China-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a member state of the EU and an important country in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. Cyprus believes that the EU and China should promote dialogue and cooperation on the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results.

The two sides expressed readiness to enhance communication and collaboration with China within the United Nations and other multilateral fora, promote cooperation in various important areas in the agenda of the UN including poverty alleviation, fight against COVID-19, climate change, etc., and add incentives to expediting the implementation of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and achieving stronger, greener and healthier global development.

Both sides also reiterated their commitment to practicing true multilateralism and safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the United Nations and other international organizations to safeguard international fairness and justice. Both sides will advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom which are the common values of humanity featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, win-win cooperation, and build a community with shared future for mankind.

