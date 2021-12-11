The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK in cooperation with our Member Associations have established the UK Cypriot Professionals Network to provide mentoring, CV reviews, networking opportunities and other helpful resources for Cypriot professionals in the UK, of all levels of experience and across multiple industries.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen 700,000 workers (and counting) lose their jobs, with young people hit particularly hard. In response to this, we worked hard to rapidly establish a new platform that will provide much needed support and resources.

We are looking for mentees who want to take their career to the next level, and are offering the chance to tap into the experience of our knowledgeable UK Cypriot mentors, across a wide range of industries. Whether you’re looking for monthly scheduled support calls, or an ad hoc conversation as and when you need, our scheme is designed to be flexible to accommodate different schedule and needs.

Equally, we are looking for mentors who want to help the next generation of UK Cypriots excel.

The next tranche of matching mentees and mentors will take place by January 2022, so don’t delay registering on our platform (its quick and simple).

Register as a mentee: www.cypriotfederation.org.uk/ukcpnmentee

Register as a mentor: www.cypriotfederation.org.uk/ukcpnmentor

So far, we have received 150 registrations and counting. If you need any persuasion to apply, hear direct from some our mentees and mentors themselves on how they have benefited from taking part in the scheme:

My mentor has been an excellent guide to me. He has always been accessible and very well informed as I could actually ask him anything regarding my new career goals. We have built a strong relationship based on trust and openness. He has brought incredible insight, balanced perspectives and at the same time has kindly challenged me to achieve my ambitions. What is so refreshing about the UKCPN mentoring programme is that people have only one agenda; the mentee. This has created such a positive dynamic in the relationship. I am very grateful for his support and looking forward to continuing our valuable relationship. – Joanna Demopoulou, Scientific Advisor

Taking part in the UKCPN mentoring scheme was incredibly valuable for me. Beyond the guidance, advice and expertise it provided, it has felt meaningful and important to have professional support within the Cypriot community. – Michaella Livadiotis, Freelance Musician

I like how flexible the scheme is. I don’t speak with my mentor every month, but it’s helpful and reassuring to have someone so experienced just a phone call away if I have any questions in my career. She’s been a huge support to me. – Andrea M, junior solicitor

My mentor reviewed my job applications for me and helped me prepare for interviews. She has a lot of experience so her guidance was invaluable. It is really useful having her in my network of contacts and I know I can contact her any time if I have any questions or need any further help. – Joanna Michaelidou, Teacher

We reviewed and updated my mentee’s CV and I shared my interview experience. This is what my mentee needed since he had been working for the same company for many years. I feel he was on the right path after our discussions and it was a great pleasure meeting him. – Constantinos Fasoulis, Senior IT Consultant

The UKCPN mentoring scheme gives great opportunities to mentees to work towards achieving their goals and long term vision with the help of a mentor. As a mentor, it gave me great satisfaction to be part of the said scheme and to be able to help young mentees find their professional voice. – Marina Emphietzi-Harris, Visual Artist

I was really pleased to be paired with my mentee who showed great potential. I even picked up a few tips from her for a marketing project I was working on. After a few coaching sessions, she secured a fantastic job offer at a great marketing firm. – Stephanos Habeshis, former Head of Marketing

It was great to brainstorm future career options with my mentee and I introduced him to some contacts to help him on his journey. I understand it’s overwhelming as a student to have so many options, and I was glad to help my mentee navigate through it. – Nadia Themis, Communication and Life Coach

For more information visit our platform https://cypriotfederation.org.uk/ukcpn/ or get in touch if you have any questions by emailing [email protected]